Weather | Heavy rain is expected in the southern and western parts of the country, urban flooding is possible

Weather|The temperature will rise to more than 20 degrees in almost the entire country on Monday.

Rain showers is planned for the southern and western parts of the country on Monday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The rains may be heavy in places, and there may also be thunder. At most, the water can come in at over 20 milliliters per hour, when urban floods are also possible.

In the rest of the country, the weather is cloudy and partly clear. The temperature will rise to more than 20 degrees in almost the entire country on Monday.

The highest temperatures will be concentrated in northern Finland on Monday, where the mercury can reach around 24 degrees.