Sunday, August 27, 2023
Weather | Heavy rain flooded a movie theater in Helsinki

August 27, 2023
in World Europe
Heavy rains have been measured in places in southern Finland on Sunday.

Heavy rain caused Cinema Orion, a cinema in Kamppi, Helsinki, to flood on Sunday. The film festival Espoo Ciné tells about it.

Espoo Ciné says it will cancel the festival’s Sunday film screenings at Cinema Orion due to the flood.

The film festival announces that reruns of all Sunday’s Cinema Orion screenings will be organized at Kino Tapiola in Espoo in the fall. The festival says it is in contact with those who bought tickets.

On Sunday, it has rained and thundered heavily in the southern and western parts of the country. In the morning, more than 30 millimeters of rain per hour was measured at least in the direction of Hanko.

