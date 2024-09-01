Weather | Heavy rain caused a lot of damage prevention tasks in South Ostrobothnia

Weather|According to the rescue service, there has been water on the roads and underspouts, among other things.

Southern Ostrobothnia the heavy water rain and thunder that swept over have caused several damage prevention tasks in the Seinäjoki and Ilmajoki area on the night before Sunday.

Rescue chief Petri Järvensivu told STT that there has been water in basements, roads, underspouts and threatening buildings as well. At three o’clock in the morning, the units of ten rescue services were still on pumping duties after the heaviest rains had receded from the area.

“Of course, the situation then calms down when the rainwater drains and others start to empty after they have been pumped. Yes, it will certainly take until the morning,” Järvensivu said.

“There is water in many places on the roads and underpasses. It can take a really long time before the underspending and the roads are empty,” he added.

The Southern Ostrobothnia rescue service told STT earlier on Saturday evening that rainwater had caused water damage in Ilmajoki.

in North Karelia hundreds of trees that fell in a thunderstorm were cleared on Saturday. This was reported by the North Karelia rescue service.

40 employees of the rescue service took part in the clearing, and the rescue service says they received a lot of help from the people who were there.

A thunder front crossed Eastern Finland on Saturday, which cut off electricity for thousands in North Karelia. The electricity grid company PKS Sähkönsiirto said in its release that there were more than 7,000 households with electricity in most areas.