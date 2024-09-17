Weather | Heavy fog took over Helsinki

Weather|There has been fog since Monday evening and night in various parts of southern and central Finland and Käsivarren Lapland.

From the window you can see it when you walk down the street: Helsinki is covered in heavy fog.

The same can be seen from Monday evening and night widely elsewhere in Southern and Central Finland and Käsivarren Lapland. The fog took over Salo in Varsinais-Suomen already on Monday during the day, and it began to spread to other parts of the south and west after sunset, says the meteorologist on duty Petri Hoppula From the Institute of Meteorology.

And when will the fog clear? Hoppula warns that weather models predict it poorly. However, he has some sort of assessment to offer: in the afternoon from the capital region and from other parts of the continent as well. At sea, in the Gulf of Finland, the gray blanket stays on the surface until the afternoon, and on the coast of Estonia even longer.

Every fall phenomenon.

That’s how Hoppula characterizes fog. Fog is created when water vapor in the air condenses into tiny droplets. Condensation is caused by a combination of moist air and falling temperature. On the southern coast, the sea adds moisture to the air, and when the sun goes down, the air usually cools down, making the conditions favorable for the formation of fog

On Monday fog started in Espoo’s Nuuksio in seven places in the evening, in Vantaa in eight places and soon after that in the entire capital region.

The fog arrived in Kouvolaa in the middle of the night and to the north of Salpausselkä, for example in Juupajoki and Mikkell in the morning.