Weather Heat records were broken throughout southern Finland – unusual heat continues, even if there is a little water in the south

In Southwest Finland, all observation stations showed the warmest readings on Sunday afternoon compared to the time of measurement history.

Helsinki in the city center on Sunday afternoon in shorts, and in Kumpula at the work station of the Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, a large number of brown-red dots were visible. The scores show observation stations that measured the highest temperatures in their history on Sunday.

September end side of the heat paukkuivat records over a wide range along the southern Finnish Aland hundred Board, North Karelia and Kymenlaakso. In Southwest Finland, all measuring stations showed brown on Sunday afternoon. They were thus warmer than in late September for about 60 years.

“With the exception of Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Lapland, temperatures are rare, exceptional or the highest in all observation history,” says the meteorologist. Jari Tuovinen From the Finnish Meteorological Institute in the afternoon, when temperatures were still on the rise in many places.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute ‘s statistics from these stations date back to about 1959.

In the metropolitan area The target was 20.2 degrees in Kumpula on Sunday, 20.9 degrees at Malmi and Helsinki-Vantaa airports and 20.6 degrees in Nuuksio.

When approaching the sea, temperatures drop slightly, but according to Tuovinen, they have still been 5–8 degrees higher than average in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Normal warmer air is likely to continue throughout next week, maybe even early next week. It cools down a bit after all.

“In the southern parts of the country, we will return to about 2-5 degrees warmer than normal next week, although there may be cloudy days in the south,” says Tuovinen.

“Drizzles are possible in the middle of the week, when the daytime temperature is around 15 degrees. It’s still a little warmer than normal. ”

Afternoon by Sunday, the highest temperature was measured in Kokemäki, Satakunta, where the meter showed 23.5 degrees. It was also the highest reading measured at the end of September anywhere in Finland.

The exceptionally warm air flows to Finland from the Black Sea, and is moved by the large low-pressure area of ​​Central Europe and the solid high pressure that prevails in Russia. Air naturally tends to equalize pressure differences, causing high-sloping to low-flowing flows.

This time the flow to Finland comes from quite warm regions: Turkey was in Istanbul Forecan according to Sunday afternoon 26 degrees and in Varna, Bulgaria 25 degrees warm. In Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, the meter read 24 degrees and in Bucharest, Romania 23. It was 20 degrees in Minsk, Belarus, and 21 degrees in Estonia, the capital of Estonia.