Weather, large area of ​​high pressure of subtropical origin from Wednesday over Italy



Is the heat over? Summer over?? Not at all! Let’s see what awaits us in the next few days based on the forecasts on the website www.ilmeteo.it.

Next week: a vortex of bad weather will immediately bring many thunderstorms (risk of torrential rains and hail) on many of our areas. Then, as the days go by, yet another storm is expected plot twist of this summer.

But let’s proceed in order. Eyes focused immediately between Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th August when the passage of a cyclone fed by unstable currents descending from Northern Europe will cause not a few precipitation in many regions of Italy.

As often happens with this type of configuration, the entry of fresh currents at high altitude will destabilize the atmosphere, favoring the formation of rain and thunderstorms first in the North-Central, then extending (Tuesday) also to the Southern regions and Sicily. Given the strong contrasts between different air masses, extreme phenomena at a local level cannot be ruled out, such as cloudbursts and hailstorms in particular in Romagna and Marche.

But let’s now come to the twist expected for Wednesday 21st when, after the passage of the cyclonea large area of ​​high pressure originating subtropical will regain the lost space. In short, here is the infamous African anticyclone again, directly from the Sahara desert, which will expand over a good part of the Mediterranean basin. In addition to greater atmospheric stability with lots of sun, we also expect a sharp increase in temperatures with maximum peaks up to 30/35°C on Sicily, Calabria and Puglia.