Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The entry of cold front number 30 through the northeast of Mexico, in interaction with other meteorological phenomena, will cause showers in Coahuila, heavy rains in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas during the night of this Monday and early Tuesday, from according to weather forecast from the National Meteorological System.

The dependency attached to the Conagua explained the rains that will hit the northern states of Mexico They will be accompanied by electric shocks and hail fall. Similarly, he reported that in the Baja California Peninsula and the Mesa Norte there will be strong winds with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour (SMN), while in Tamaulipas the winds reached 50 to 60 km/h.

For their part, the states of Sinaloa and Sonora They will have a maximum temperature between 35 to 40 degrees Celsius, while the mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango will have minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees with frost.

Rain forecast for tomorrow March 14, 2023:

Very strong rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Chiapas, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Tabasco and Campeche.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Tlaxcala.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, Jalisco and Colima.

The rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall. In addition, they could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow March 14, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Colima, Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow March 14, 2023:

Minimum temperatures for Tuesday morning from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures for Tuesday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures for Tuesday morning from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Wind forecast for tomorrow March 14, 2023:

North component wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: coasts of Tamaulipas, Campeche and Yucatán; with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Coast of Veracruz and Tabasco.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

Clear to partly cloudy skies with chance of showers in Baja California and no rain in Baja California Sur. In the morning, fresh atmosphere; cold with frost in the mountains of Baja California. During the afternoon, a warm environment in Baja California and hot in Baja California Sur. Northwest wind from 20 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of up to 60 km/h and dust storms in the region.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Clear skies to partly cloudy during the day, with no chance of rain. In the morning cool to cold environment; very cold with possible frosts in the mountains of Sonora. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon and hot in areas of Sonora. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of up to 45 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for Durango and northern Mexico

Cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with very heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in Tamaulipas.

The SMN points out that said rains could cause landslides and floods in low-lying areas of Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

In the morning, temperate environment; cool with banks of fog in mountain areas of Tamaulipas. During the afternoon, warm to hot environment. North component wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with showers in Nuevo León, in addition to electric shocks and possible hail fall. During the same day there will be isolated rains in Coahuila and Durango. No rain in Chihuahua.

In the morning, a very cold environment with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. During the afternoon, temperate to warm environment. Variable direction wind from 30 to 45 km/h, with gusts from 40 to 60 km/h and dust storms in Coahuila and Durango.