Weather, African heat? Don’t delude yourself. It lasts a little, very little

They just arrived maps updated for next weekend and the May Day long weekend: well, Italy risks finding itself on the trajectory of a series of downhill perturbations from Northern Europe. But be careful, the effects will not be the same in all regions. www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

How many times have you heard exclamations like “che crazy time” or “we no longer know how to dress in these sudden changes in temperature”! But what determines these sudden changes in the weather from one day to the next, from one week to the next? The answer must be sought in the powerful atmospheric movements of the air on a hemispherical scale Technically speaking, these immense atmospheric maneuvers are referred to as “meridian exchanges”: cold air descends towards the mid-latitudes from Northern Europe/Atlantic, cooling them, while warm African subtropical air rises towards Europe.

Well, the weekend will open on Saturday 29 April in the name of atmospheric stability thanks to a temporary comeback of high pressure. However, as the hours go by, we will feel the first signs of a change in the weather and in fact, by the evening, thunderstorms will break out, especially in the mountainous areas of the Alps and the Apennines. This will be the prelude to a ben more substantial deterioration expected for Sunday 30 when the arrival of a vortex is expected which will drive a downhill perturbation from Northern Europe which will give way to a thunderstorm. Fronts disturbed towards Italy between the weekend and the May Day weekend Italy, and in particular the central-northern regions, risk finding themselves in a sort of “convergence zone” in which air masses of different origins interact. It is precisely in this “no man’s land” that the greatest and most dangerous contrasts take place: the heat that accumulates in the lower layers of the atmosphere increases the risk of extreme weather events such as storms and dangerous hailstorms.

The passage of the vortex will leave an open wound in the pressure field on a large part of Europe, a sort of channel through which other disturbed fronts will pass. And in fact, just during the day of May 1st (Workers’ Day) a second cyclone will hit Italy triggering a new phase of intense bad weather. According to the latest updates at the moment the areas most at risk will be those of the North, the Tyrrhenian sectors and Sardinia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

