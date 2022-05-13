Weather, African anticyclone over Italy: the domination of Hannibal brings a wave of strong heat

Hannibal or HannibalCarthaginian leader famous for the crossing of the Pyrenees and the Alps with elephants to Rome: the homonymous anticyclonic field runs along the same road and for this reason it takes the name of the leader ‘Tunisian‘, Hannibal’s letter A also indicates the first strong heat wave of 2022.

In these hours, in fact, from Tunisia and from Algeria hot currents head towards Italy passing also over Spain and France with high thermal values: we are already 8 degrees above the average for the period and the peak of the African heat is expected next Tuesday.

We will reach well above 32-33 ° C especially on the Northern Italybut the heat will expand during the weekend also towards the central and southern regions. If we had been in August, when the seas are already warm, with this configuration we would have touched 37-39 ° C. At this moment we are saved by the Mediterranean basin which has still fresh water, around 20-22 ° C: this reserve of cool will partly protect us from this heat wave by affecting the North African currents in transit on the Mare Nostrum.

Meteo, Hannibal vs Cyclone of Iceland: time war on Italy and Europe

The synoptic configuration that explains the anomalous and early rise of Hannibal see the rapid in-depth analysis of the Cyclone of Iceland down to a minimum of 990 hPa, this low pressure leads bad weather towards the British Isles and sucks hot currents from North Africa towards Italy: a configuration that will remain blocked at least until next week with the domain of Hannibal on Central Europe.

Antonio SanòDirector and Founder of the Meteo.it site, foresees the reinforcement of the ‘Hump of the Camel’ in Italy, as theAfrican anticyclonewith an extension towards the North to touch Denmark and Poland: to be exact, having the camel two humps it would be better to indicate the African Anti-cyclone as ‘Hump of the Dromedary’!

Beyond the animal with the hump, this anticyclonic promontory will cause an exceptional heat wave for the period in Italy: we are in fact still in mid-May and the typical maximum temperatures of July will be reached.

Weather, patchy thunderstorms in the scorching kingdom of Hannibal

Only in weekend brief moments of afternoon refreshment are expected in the Alps and locally on the Po Valley, with patchy thunderstorms, just like in the middle of summer. Many similarities with July, Hannibal it is crossing the Pyrenees and pointing to the Alps, this time instead of elephants it has many camels, the hump of the African anticyclone will bring very sultry conditions already in mid-May!

(ilmeteo.it)



Weather forecast Italy for the next few days

Friday 13 May 2022. In the North: sun and summer heat, but with afternoon thunderstorms in the Triveneto Alps. In the Center: good weather, warm. In the South: clear or partly cloudy sky.

Saturday 14 May 2022. In the North: immediately showers on Lombardy and Triveneto, improves from the afternoon. In the Center: good weather, warm. In the South: good weather, warm.

Sunday 15 May 2022. In the North: sunshine and summer heat, but with isolated thunderstorms from the Alps towards the adjacent plains, more likely in the North-West. In the Center: good weather, hot weather, isolated storms on the Abruzzo hills. In the South: good weather, warm.

Weather forecast trend

Domain ofAnticyclone HannibalL’North African high pressure will bring a further increase in temperatures with mostly sunny conditions at least until mid-week

