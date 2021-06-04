Weather Graduation will be celebrated tomorrow in hot weather in much of the country, summer weather will continue next week

Tomorrow the weather will be hot inland up to the heights of Oulu.

Graduation will be celebrated tomorrow in much of the country in hot and sunny weather.

“Heat readings are promised inland up to approximately the heights of Oulu,” says a meteorologist from the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Sorsa.

On Saturday, in the southern and central parts of the country, student hats can be printed on the head at best at heat readings of up to 25-30 degrees.

The coldest on graduation day is in northern Lapland, where the temperature is around 10–15 degrees Celsius.

Heat will probably continue in many places in the southern and central parts of Finland as early as Sunday, but on Monday heat readings are likely to occur only in individual localities.

However, this will allow schoolchildren to spend their first holiday week in the summer weather, as temperatures will remain at 20 degrees even from the beginning of the week.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, however, there may be isolated showers in different parts of Finland.