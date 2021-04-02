Weather Good outdoor weather for the metropolitan area is promised for Easter, but it may rain on Monday

Night frosts are expected in Lapland, but during the day the heat can rise to readings that are detrimental to skiing.

Forecast promises quite typical weather for the Helsinki metropolitan area at this time of year, says the meteorologist on duty Jouko Korhonen From the Finnish Meteorological Institute. The same is broadly true for other countries.

Outdoor conditions are thus becoming worthwhile in the Helsinki metropolitan area: strong winds are being spared and more rain is expected only on Monday. At night we go on the frosty side by the way, but on the night before Monday the side that stayed on the plus side.

Good Friday is celebrated in quite cloudy weather, and in the afternoon you can also get deaf, Korhonen says. The wind blows from the west during the day, but towards the evening the direction turns northwest.

“It’s raining on Saturday, but the clouds are increasing during the day.”

The temperature may rise above +5 degrees. If you want to be outdoors on a Saturday when the sun is shining, you probably have the greatest chance in the morning.

“Sunday becomes partly cloudy, and it can rain in the morning. Southwest wind intensifying. The coast can have 5–6 degrees Celsius, in Vantaa and Northern Espoo up to 8 degrees, ”Korhonen estimates.

On Monday, the weather in the metropolitan area will then become wetter and rain may come in two or three hours together. Monday is a good day to clean the sand from the yard when it is not damp when wet, Korhonen suggests.

Night frosts protect skiers on holiday in Lapland, but during the day the temperature rises, especially in Western Lapland. Daytime temperatures in Lapland are around 0-5 degrees, on Sundays it can be even warmer.

By Sunday, snow or sleet and maybe even rain will be allowed in Lapland, Korhonen says.

In general, the Finnish Easter weather is dominated by daytime temperatures of a few degrees. At night we typically go to the frosty side. Sunday would seem to be the warmest day, and Monday the rainiest.