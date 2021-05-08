ofRichard Strobl shut down

The weather in Germany also rides a roller coaster at the start of May. Summer arrives on Mother’s Day, but a brutal drop in temperature follows.

Munich – The May weather has not quite lived up to its reputation so far and is more reminiscent of what one would expect in April. And that’s exactly how it continues: The weather in Germany will be on a roller coaster in the coming days – from summer it goes back to autumn and then off to spring. After all, the summer day falls on Sunday and thus on Mother’s Day.

Germany weather rides a roller coaster: Turbo summer on Mother’s Day

On Saturday, the weather prepares the U-turn and virtually switches to fast forward. After a rather cold and rainy Friday, spring will come to Germany on Saturday. Suddenly the weather flow turns southwest on Saturday and brings warm, humid Mediterranean air into the Federal Republic, as reported by wetter.de. However, this current is also accompanied by clouds that do not really allow the sun to break through permanently on Saturday. Nevertheless, the temperatures jump to twelve to 22 degrees. Only in the west and northwest are rain showers in the afternoon and evening likely, as the portal continues.

Summer will come on Sunday. Saharan air, which mixes with the wind currents, is responsible for this. As a result, the temperatures on Mother’s Day climb up to 25 to 30 degrees in Germany. Highs are loud wetter.de expected in the southwest. Only on the coasts does the thermometer sometimes stay below 20 degrees. So there’s plenty of sun – but high cloud fields are also formed. The first thunderstorms can occur in the west and in the mountains.

Weather in Germany: First Sahara influence, then fresh Atlantic air

Unfortunately, the summer weather doesn’t last too long. As early as Monday, temperatures will drop again, at least in the south and west. Thunderstorms and rain showers drive away the summer feelings. Especially since the temperatures had previously charged so quickly, there is now a threat of sometimes violent thunderstorms, as the portal continues. Only the eastern half of Germany can look forward to another summer day with up to 30 degrees on Monday.

But here, too, autumn is slowly but surely arriving. This is due to the same low that was previously responsible for the turbo summer, but now brings cold Atlantic air to Germany from the south. The temperatures drop to twelve to 20 degrees. The values ​​will then settle at this level in the following days. It can be a little more spring-like on the long weekend after Ascension Day. Unfortunately, we are then a long way from summer temperatures. (rjs)

