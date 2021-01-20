An Atlantic low is currently bringing milder temperatures to Germany. But not only that: A hurricane is also on the horizon.

Oberharz- From Wednesday to Thursday there are increasing winds in Germany. These are getting stormier and should even reach hurricane strength locally. “The hurricane is driven by a low pressure system located in the center of the British Isles,” says meteorologist Gerhard Haas from the portal wetter.com. With the southwest current, subtropical air comes to us, which is responsible for the higher temperatures. Hurricane gusts of up to 140 kilometers per hour are expected on the mountains in the Upper Harz. But there is also a threat of a severe storm on the North Sea. It will be mild everywhere on that day, as the wind brings some warm air with it.

As BW24 * reports, A severe hurricane sweeps over Germany at up to 140 km / h.

