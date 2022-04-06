OfChristina Rosenberger conclude

Is winter finally over? According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it could be frosty and uncomfortable again, especially in the south of the country.

April does what it wants – this month shows that again particularly impressively this year. The April weather is going crazy*, so it snowed last weekend down to the lower elevations of Baden-Württemberg and also the A few days ago, Sahara dust once again laid a red-brownish film over the landscape*. But that’s not all – how echo24.de* reported April continues to bring wild weather prospects. Storm depression “Nasim” is approaching.

According to information from German Weather Service this low in the second half of the week ensures a stormy time in parts of Germany. From Thursday, “Nasim” will move across the country. Above all, he warns DWD in the course of increased risk of storms – in the south of the Federal Republic of the weather* experts even with wind speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour. Additionally expected DWD-Meteorologist Felix Dietzsch isolated thunderstorms and partly heavy rain. That reports the German press agency dpa.

Weather Germany: storm warning at the weekend – is there snow?

On Friday it will be even more uncomfortable, especially in the south of Germany. Loud DWD the already heavy rain increases again – it probably hits the Black Forest hardest. “Stormlike amounts” of precipitation could then pour from the sky in some regions and the wind will not let up on Friday either. Winds at gale force are blowing, especially near the Alps – the same is true further north. Then there is the onset of winter.

According to the weather experts, the storm* on Friday not only in the form of continuous rain, but also with an old friend who you actually know from winter. In some regions of the low mountain range, snow will fall again – in the middle of April. This will be accompanied by local thunderstorms. the Temperatures on Saturday night in Baden-Württemberg*: At lows of +6 to -1 degrees with frost, ice and sleet. Graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung von weather.net even forecast snowfall down to lower altitudes for large parts of southern Germany.

Weather Germany: snow, rain and storm coming – when will it be nice again?

But why are these frosty prospects even coming to Germany in the middle of April? According to the weather expert Dominik Jung, this is due to a so-called air mass limit. According to the American weather model NOAA, this lies across the country and thus ensures that the low-pressure area cannot move on.

air mass limit The air mass boundary is an area in which two air masses of different temperature or humidity meet and neither of them can displace the other. Air mass boundaries are typically 20 to 200 kilometers wide. They form when a warm front meets a cold front. Large amounts of precipitation occur at the air mass boundary, since the boundary often remains locally stable for hours or even days. (Source: German Weather Service)

Until then, however, Wednesday will initially be mostly dry with temperatures between 9 and 17 degrees. However, it starts in the afternoon and showers and rain are spreading in several regions. The wind is also beginning to pick up. According to the meteorologist Jung, it will probably be warmer at the earliest around Easter*. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

