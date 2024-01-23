Weather | Frozen streets cause problems for pedestrians

The mild period that lasted for a few days is coming to an end.

Wednesday morning dawns throughout the country in mostly dusty weather. Cloudiness is abundant, but in Central Lapland and further north the sun may also appear, the Meteorological Institute told STT.

In the afternoon, a rain zone will arrive from the south-west, which can bring up to five centimeters of snow to Southern Finland.

In the south, south-west and in some places in the east, it is still possible to reach zero or a few plus degrees during the day, but the situation changes quickly with the cold mass of frost coming from the north.

The frosts of the night before Wednesday will freeze the water that rained on the sidewalks, which in turn will cause pedestrians to have gray hair in the morning. Snow may also fall on frozen streets, which causes an even greater risk of slipping.

South and Central Finland are warned of bad pedestrian and traffic weather. It may be slippery in other parts of the country too, but not to an extent that exceeds the warning threshold.