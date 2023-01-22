Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Weather | Frosty weather is expected throughout the country

January 22, 2023
in World Europe
The entire country is expected to have powdery frosty weather today.

Freezing weather will continue throughout the country on Sunday, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. The weather is warmest in the southern parts of the country and Åland, where the maximum frost is -3 degrees. It is a little colder in Northern Finland and the maximum is -8 degrees below zero.

There is no chance of snow or rain. The weather is cloudy except for the west coast. Strong winds are expected, especially to the north.

The weather will continue to be cold throughout the country on Monday as well.

On the night before Tuesday, weak snow showers are expected in the southern and central parts of the country. The day after tomorrow the weather will warm up in the southern parts of the country and there will be sheltered weather. In the central and northern parts of the country, the weather will remain below freezing since the beginning of the week.

