Weather Frosts intensify towards the end of the week in the Helsinki metropolitan area, the whole country can get snow cover next week

Epiphany week is celebrated almost all over the country in winter moods, forecasts say. Only part of the country is still without snow cover.

Nearly the whole country is allowed to enjoy the winter landscape throughout the Epiphany week.

In different parts of southern Finland it rained over the weekend snow from five to more than ten centimeters. Monday morning in Helsinki turned white and one degree on the frost side. Meteorologist on duty at Foreca Ilkka Alangon according to him, at the moment it does not seem that the snow cover should be abandoned.

“As far as forecasts look, the frosts will continue,” Alanko says of the outlook for the next ten days.

However, no more significant snow is expected for the Helsinki metropolitan area in the coming days.

Towards the end of the week, the frosts will intensify in southern Finland, and at the weekend the temperature may drop to close to ten degrees below zero. Before that, the frosts will continue to be weak, at about a degree, although there may be a little more snow on Thursday.

“A snow area will rise from the sea no later than Thursday, so there may be more snow on the south coast around Thursday,” says Alanko.

Snow quicks formed on Helsinki’s Senate Square on Monday, January 4.­

Frost weather is also promised elsewhere in Finland, and there are no pluses to be seen anywhere other than Åland until the next ten days.

The coldest is in Lapland and Northern Ostrobothnia, where the frosts are booming close to 20 degrees today. The thickest snow cover can be found in Kittilä, Poland, Kuusamo and Posio, among others, all of which currently have more than 40 centimeters of snow.

“The frosts in the north will condense a little by Epiphany as the southwest wind intensifies,” says a meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Ari Mustala.

Only some places in the southwestern part of the country and in Åland are still without snow cover. The temperature stays close to zero for most of the week in Åland. In the western parts of mainland Finland, frost will remain below ten degrees in the coming days.

In a week, however, the weather should cool down properly in Southwest Finland and Åland.

“That’s when snow gets there too,” comforting the Finns who want snow in the Netherlands.