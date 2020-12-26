Weather Frost was promised for the whole of Finland, a frost warning was given to a part of Lapland

A frost warning has been issued in northeastern Lapland on the day of slaughter.

On Christmas Day the weather cooled and the frost intensified, especially in Lapland. There was snow and sleet in many places, although the snow cover has been only a few centimeters at its highest.

During the night before Midsummer’s Day, the weather freezes all over the country.

“It can get a little rainy in the morning, but for a day it gives way. For the most part, the day of slaughter is rainy all over the country, ”says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Nina Karusto.

On the day of slaughter mercury is swinging on the frost side all over the country. In the south there is a couple of degrees of frost, in the middle of the country 5–10 degrees, and in the north it rains at 20–30 degrees. In places, all the way north, it can be as high as 35 degrees.

“It’s all brisk frost and decent winter weather,” Karusto laughs.

On Sunday, sleet and snowfall will come again almost all over the country.