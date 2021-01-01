Weather Frost is expected in southern Finland from the beginning of the week, snowfall is possible

It is still premature to talk about the actual snow cannon phenomenon in St. Petersburg, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

To Finland from the beginning of the week colder air currents start to flow from the east. At the same time, Finland’s weather is affected by high pressure, which means dry and cold weather.

This means that the frost will finally reach Southern Finland properly, including Helsinki.

Snowfall can be uncertain despite the frosts or snowstorms can remain very local, points out the Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Anniina Valtonen.

He would not yet go to Finland to promise the “St. Petersburg snow cannon” phenomenon, which means long-term snowfall as a result of the cold air coming from the east and the humidity affecting the Gulf of Finland.

In its own blog, Foreca predicts a cold front across Europe. There may be frosty winter and a lot of snow all over Finland, Foreca predicts.

According to Valtonen, the phenomenon described by Foreca, as a result of which frost winter and snowfall can sometimes begin, is not exceptional.

“Now there is a phenomenon going on every winter. The polar vortex is disintegrating and therefore eastern cold air can enter Finland from Siberia. As long as the Gulf of Finland or other bodies of water are open, ie not frozen, snowfall can occur. ”

Frost is promised until southern Finland, possibly on Monday and Tuesday.

Snowfall is also possible, but it is still too early to assess its extent, says Valtonen. According to him, it is too early to assess whether a long and snowy frosty winter is about to begin in southern Finland.

“Snowfall can be very local. It is also still very uncertain at this stage that they will be obtained. Frosty days would now be Monday and Tuesday, but it will be harder to predict from then on. Of course, high pressure is usually slow-moving, ”says Valtonen.

So the frost can stay in the south even after Monday and Tuesday.

Even on Friday, New Year’s Day, there will be snow and frost in northern Finland, in the south you can still prepare for sleet and rain. The weather is expected to cool slowly across the country after the night between Friday and Saturday.