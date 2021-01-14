Weather Frost intensifies in Helsinki: the coldest on Friday morning, can feel up to -28 degrees

After Saturday, the frost will weaken, but the winter weather will continue.

Frost tightens in the metropolitan area per weekend. The coldest is on Friday morning and morning, when it is about 20 degrees below zero.

Frost can feel up to -28 degrees.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued frost warning Thursday and Friday to the central, southern and eastern parts of the country.

The wind blowing from the sea increases the bite of the frost in southern Finland, says Foreca’s on-call meteorologist Juha Föhr. The coast is much windier in winter than further inland.

Towards evening, the frost will weaken to 15 degrees, but on Saturday morning it may tighten again to 20 degrees.

“After that, the weather becomes more cloudy and we move to a clearly weaker frost,” Föhr says.

Winter weather however, they continue even as severe frosts weaken.

The next snowstorm will arrive in the metropolitan area with these prospects next Thursday. However, no similar snowstorm is expected as earlier this week.

Thursday may also be close to zero.

“The weather saws a little back and forth, depending on the cloud cover.”

Tuesday and during Wednesday, a rare amount of snow fell on the metropolitan area.

Last mid-January in the metropolitan area has been as much snow ten years ago. In Nuuksio, for example, there is currently more than half a meter of snow, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.