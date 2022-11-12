Weather, frost from the Balkans over Italy. Almost winter cold



Frost. Here comes the frost from the Balkans. Cold air is coming from the neighboring Balkans and this will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures in our country, especially in some areas, where yet another anomalous mild phase we are experiencing will end very soon.

The high pressure is disappearing which for weeks, except for a few timid and brief pauses, has determined a thermal context that is anything but autumnal, especially in the South and on the Major Islands where scenarios have been experienced almost from the end of summer. Now – as you can read on www.ilmeteo.it – ​​things are about to change and the atmosphere will gradually begin to assume connotations much more in keeping with the period, with the return of the classic gray and rather cold atmospheres that typically characterize the month of November.

Our attention is focused on the Balkans from where a cold vortex will arrive at a great pace capable of gradually producing consequences for the whole of our country. But when and above all where will the greatest differences in temperature be recorded? It will all begin at the beginning of the weekend when a large part of the country will be caressed (so to speak) by a reinforcement of the cold north-easterly winds. between the maximum temperatures of Friday 11 and those of Saturday 12: the most evident decreases will be borne by the Tyrrhenian regions and then by the Islands Major, of a large part of the South and also of some parts of the Northeast; in the dark blue colored sectors the mercury columns may drop by 7/8 ° C, while as we go towards a blue color the negative discrepancies are in the order of 2/4 ° C. The maximum temperature differences between Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November

Furthermore, tense winds from the northern quadrants will take care of it to exacerbate the sensation of cold, due to the wind chill, a phenomenon for which, in the presence of windthe temperature perceived by our body is lower than the real one: the more the wind is intense, the more the perceived temperature drops.The wind chill is an index that is calculated by taking the temperature and wind data.

In short, it seems the time has come to take out the heavy clothes if you have not already done so, also because next week it too promises to be very cold and dynamics on the weather-climate front, but we will give you more details about this in our next updates.

