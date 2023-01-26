Cold coming from the Volga area. From southern Russia arctic currents will enter Italy causing an drop in temperatures of at least 5-6 degrees compared to the last few days. Andrea Garbinato, site editorial manager www.iLMeteo.itconfirms that the ‘culprit’ of this polar irruption is still the Anticyclone of the Azores which, lazily, is stationed on the British Isles and favors the sinking of another freezing broadside by Attila.

In summary, with the meridian movement of the Azores anticyclone towards England and Denmark, the eastern gate towards Russia will remain wide open and will allow the icy currents of the steppe to enter. In the next few hours this mass of cold and dry air will begin to flow from the North-East, affecting in particular the Adriatic side where it could also activate the famous ASE effect (Adriatic Snow Effect): this meteorological configuration, in Italian ‘Effetto Nevoso caused by the sea Adriatic’ sees a mass of cold and dry air descending from the valleys of the Dinaric Alps acquiring heat and humidity as it crosses the Adriatic Sea. In this way, the air mass transforms from ‘very cold and dry’ to ‘cold but also humid’, capable of discharging heavy snowfalls on the Apennine foothills and often even on the Adriatic beaches.

From this evening with the ASE we will therefore be able to meet snowfall up to hilly altitudes in Abruzzo and Molise, then gradually over the weekend, sprinkles of snow on the beaches are not excluded. In short, Attila’s umpteenth freezing trip, this time from the Volga region, will cause a further deterioration from the Lower Marches to the South. Even in Northern Italy and the middle Tyrrhenian Sea we will find a significant drop in temperatures but in general the weather will remain dry and in mostly sunny.

In summary, in the next few hours, rainfall is expected in Basse Marche, Abruzzo, Molise and in the South; the snow quota in the Center will be around 300-400 meters while in the South the flakes will go down to 700 meters in Campania and 900 meters in Calabria and Sicily. On Friday the situation will be similar but colder and more unstable with the snow that could go down to low altitude on the Adriatic side of the center and up to about 600 meters in the south.

Over the weekend we will have two similar but slightly different days: very low temperatures are expected on Saturday throughout the boot with values ​​about 6-8°C lower than the averages for the period, while a temporary boost from the anti-cyclone is expected from Sunday with some clearing up and slightly increasing maximum temperatures.

However, the trend sees another polar descent from the North for the Giorni della Merla before a decidedly milder and sunnier beginning of February: but it’s just a trend, we’ll see what the ‘Blackbird’ will tell us from its chimney, during the days according to tradition they are the coldest of the year.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 26. In the North: sunny except for clouds in Emilia Romagna. In the Centre: bad weather on the Adriatic with lots of snow above 4-500 metres. In the South: bad weather arriving with snow above 800-900 metres.

Friday 27. In the North: sunny, sometimes cloudy. In the Centre: cold and unstable on the Adriatic with snow below 300 metres. In the South: distinctly unstable.

Saturday 28. In the North: sunny. In the Centre: unstable on the Adriatic strip with local snow showers at low altitudes. In the South: showers on Sicily and Calabria, isolated elsewhere.

Trend: meteorological respite on Sunday with some clear spells; new polar lunge from the 31st with rapid bad weather towards the Center-South and on the border Alps.