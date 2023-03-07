Weather | Freezing frosts arrive in Finland: Southern Finland will also get a decent snowstorm

A snowstorm will roll over Finland on Wednesday, and more snow will fall over the weekend, Foreca predicts.

Spring weather you have to wait, because on Wednesday a snowstorm will roll over Finland and the frost will intensify.

The snow area will spread to the country on the night before Wednesday over the southwestern part of the country, Foreca predicts. During the afternoon, the rain zone will spread to the central part of the country.

According to forecasts, it will snow in the southernmost part of the country, in some places up to 15 centimeters. However, there will be 5–10 centimeters of mainly non-freezing snow.

In Turku, for example, it will probably only rain about five centimeters of snow.

“Turku doesn’t look as bad as the south coast,” says the meteorologist Joonas Koskela.

In the process the wind will increase in much of the country. A gusty easterly wind pushes the snow piles and the driving weather becomes bad. The wind increases the bite of the frost. During the day, the wind can blow in gusts of up to 10–13 meters per second.

And the cold is quite bitter.

The air mass over Finland is getting even colder this week. Frost has been predicted for days in the southern and central parts of the country at 5–10 degrees and in the north at 10–25 degrees.

In the clearest areas in the south, the frost can intensify at night to 15 degrees below zero. Night frosts of up to 35 degrees have been predicted for the northern parts of the country.

For Thursday the weather is clearing up.

In the southern parts of the country, however, it is still about 10 degrees below zero in the morning. In the northern parts of the country, freezing temperatures of 20–30 degrees are predicted.

However, heavy snowfall has been predicted for the weekend once again. However, predictions about Pyry’s strength are still uncertain, says Koskela.

According to Foreca, in the worst case, 10 to 20 centimeters of snow can fall in a large part of the country during the weekend.

“Spring temperatures are not expected this week and not even next week,” says Koskela.

“This is not exactly typical early March weather.”