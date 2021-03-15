Weather Forecasts promise spring weather for the weekend, but before that there is even a change to the colder

However, before the mild blowing of the weekend, a change to the colder is still known, night frosts can drop even to 10-20 degrees in the southern parts of the country.

Temperatures are projected to go up on the weekend. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the limit of up to 10 degrees Celsius may break in the southwestern part of the country.

“Yes, it feels warm after the frost, the weather is promised that you don’t have to walk outside at least on a padded jacket during the day,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Hannu Valta.

Before the heat, however, the weather changes to colder. When it is still raining in the southern and central parts of the country in the early part of the week and the meter shows 1–5 plus degrees, on Thursday the weather will cool down and on Friday the readings have dropped to 1–6 degrees below zero according to forecasts.

Frost levels are also promised elsewhere in the country. Arctic air flowing to Finland from the north drops degrees to 10–20 degrees Celsius at night, even in the southern parts of the country.

Friday to Saturday during the weather, however, a spring turn occurs.

In the weather, the so-called fohnu wind phenomenon occurs when the winds blow over the Norwegian mountains towards Finland. Air flow rising up the slope on the other side of mountains and moisture raining down. In this way, warming, mild air arrives in Finland with the wind. In Finland, warm flows first to the northern parts of the country and slowly also to other parts of the country, Valta says.

While the weather is windy, it is also sunny.

Warm weather is forecast, especially on Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to rise to a positive in almost the entire country. Especially in Southwest Finland, Satakunta and Åland, the sun shines bright and raises the temperature by more than 10 degrees.

“The snows begin to melt, especially on the slopes of the southern side of the sink, or at least several centimeters,” Power says.

Yet however, one cannot say for sure that winter will end. Predictions show a mild blow over the weekend, but after that, the modeling becomes uncertain.

“The flow may turn cold again and temperatures will drop to frost all night at night. Of course, the height of the sun is rising here all the time and the day is getting longer, that yes, spring is slowly coming from there. ”