Chiapas.- This Monday, January 9, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 29 degrees Celsius are forecast with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

In general the National Metereological Service (SMN), reported that for this Monday in Chiapas, punctual rains of 25 to 50 millimeters are expected.

It was also reported that these rains are expected to be accompanied by electrical discharges.

On the other hand, the cold to very cold environment is expected to continue with frosts during the early morning over entities of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, as well as fog banks in the Sierra Madre Oriental, central and southeastern Mexico. Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius are forecast for the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

As well as -5 to 0 degrees in the mountains of the State of Mexico, Puebla Sonora, Veracruz and Zacatecas; and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius in high areas of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Mexico City, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Tlaxcala.

In contrast, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are forecast in southern Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán and the coast of Oaxaca, and 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Campeche, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Tabasco, and Yucatan.