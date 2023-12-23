From storms to anticyclones, from gusts of wind to clouds but also to clear skies in the mountains or the sun on the Adriatic side. These the weather forecast for Italy for today, 23 December 2023, but also tomorrow and until Christmas Day. A return to good weather at least on part of the peninsula, which will also bring with it higher temperatures for the average period.

Weather forecasts from experts

Mattia Gussoni, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.it, confirms that the Solstice Storm, which arrived yesterday on the day of the Winter Solstice, will still bring strong winds to the Alps, locally to the Po Valley and Sardinia for another 24 hours. But starting tomorrow, Christmas Eve, the wind will suffer a strong attenuation except in Sardinia and locally in Sicily where it will still blow at times moderate or tense.

The greater calm, with the attenuation of the storm, will be associated with a large expansion of the African anticyclone towards Italy, as also happened in 2021 and 2022: Christmas with high pressure and mild temperatures has now become normal, thanks also Climate Change.

As we well know, however, 'High Pressure' in winter does not always and everywhere mean clear skies and good weather: in fact, especially during winter, humidity condenses in the lower layers, crushed by the high pressure and blocked in the plains and in the valley floors also due to temperature inversions; fog and low clouds are therefore generated in the plains while the weather remains fine in the mountains above the compressed layer of humidity and mists.

For this reason, after the next few hours still characterized by wind and clearer skies, we will enter a Christmas phase with 2 colours: gray in the plains and light blue in the mountains.

From Christmas Eve we will have the presence of low clouds from Liguria to Tyrrhenian Calabria due to the humidity which will also be pushed by weak western sea winds: in practice we expect cloudy skies with possible isolated short-lived drizzle for 24, 25 and 26 December over everything the western flank. On the other hand, the sun will shine on the Adriatic side.

Clear spells will also prevail in the Alps and Apennines, especially in the North, while in the Po Valley the sky will at times be gray due to low clouds and from Christmas we will also have the possibility of some fog. However, there will also be some sunny spells in the Po Valley.

In conclusion, to explain this period well, we can use the two Christmas colors of 2023: on the Tyrrhenian side and in the valley bottoms we will have gray skies despite the strong anticyclone; on the Adriatic side and on the Alps the sun will shine, while on the Apennines we will have some more density in the Centre-South.

Where the sun prevails, especially in the mountains, the maximum temperatures will shoot up to values ​​of 8 degrees above the average for the period, where the sky will be gray we will remain average or locally we will even drop a few points below, but without cold values ​​anywhere part.

In practice, with the Christmas Anticyclone we will have a bit of sun, many clouds and even some showers: as mentioned, with high pressure in winter we must never be too sure of finding sunshine.

Most likely, however, the weather will be better than that forecast for New Year's Eve: on the horizon, weather projections indicate the possibility of a deep cyclone towards Italy during the end of the year with lots of rain, but also lots of snow in our mountains ; obviously it is a trend and will have to be confirmed in the coming days.

The forecasts in detail: what the weather will be like until Christmas, the trend for Boxing Day

Saturday 23. In the north: strong winds in the Alps, Foehn again in the plains. In the centre: irregular clouds on the Tyrrhenian Sea, sun elsewhere; wind in Sardinia. In the south: partly cloudy.

Sunday 24. In the north: sunny, especially in the mountains. In the center: clouds on the Tyrrhenian Sea, sun elsewhere. In the south: partly cloudy, isolated showers on the Tyrrhenian coast.

Monday 25. In the north: sun in the mountains, grayer in the plains. In the centre: clouds over the Tyrrhenian Sea with isolated showers, sun on the Adriatic side. In the south: partly cloudy, isolated showers on the Tyrrhenian coast.

Trend: fog in the Po Valley for Boxing Day, gray skies also on the Tyrrhenian coast, beautiful in the mountains and on the Adriatic side; probable worsening from December 28th onwards.