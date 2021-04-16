Cold snap, rain and snow will come to Moscow next week, said Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, on Friday, April 16.

According to her, on Monday the Russian capital will be in a mass of cold air, but no rain is expected.

“The minimum temperature in Moscow will be about plus 5 – plus 7, in the region from plus 2 to plus 7, the daytime temperature in the city is about 15 degrees, in the region 12-17 degrees, the wind will subside,” – quotes Pozdnyakova “RIA News“.

According to her, the weather will deteriorate on Tuesday evening, April 20. On Wednesday, rain and sleet are expected in the metropolis. The temperature will be 11-12 degrees during the day, plus 3-5 degrees at night.

As the head of the laboratory of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Lyudmila Parshina said earlier that day, freezing temperatures will return to the capital region next week. The cooling is associated with the arrival of a Scandinavian cyclone in Moscow and the Moscow region.

At the same time, according to the expert, May in Russia will be warm, but small periods of cold snap are not excluded.