When will this terrible heat that has reignited in Italy for days end? We are facing the last flare of the summer, with the African anticyclone making its last moves and which will already let go during the week. “But the next few days will be difficult, very hot, sultry” announces Antonio Sanò, director of Ilmeteo.it.

The African anticyclone Nero does not want to leave Italy and so he is preparing the last flare of summer 2023; in fact, until Saturday 26 August it will set fire to most of our regions with around 38°C for at least 5 consecutive days. It would be a record of duration. Sanò offers us a prediction that is nothing short of hallucinating. The African heat of the anticyclone Nero will intensify in the coming days and in addition to it the humidity rate will also increase, making the nights tropical, i.e. with values ​​always above 22-23°C. The heat will increase.

Here is the hot air

The very hot air coming from the Sahara desert which brought the temperatures to touch 50°C (the record of Catenanuova) it is invading a large part of the Old Continent, causing temperatures to jump by 10-12°C above the average for the period, as in France and Germany. In Italy it will be the central-northern regions that will have to deal with the African heatwave. Until Saturday 26, therefore, the maximum daytime values ​​will easily reach 37-39°C in Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont with the main cities that will become hot and unbreathable such as Milan, Rome, Florence, Bologna, Padua, Pavia, Alessandria, Turin, Mantua, Bolzano, Terni. Only in the South will the heat be less intense and 36-37°C will only reach Taranto, Caserta, Syracuse, Agrigento and the Ionian coasts of Basilicata, elsewhere it will not go above 32-34°C. Not even large rainfalls are expected except for some occasional ones on inland Sicily, on Cilento and on Pollino and from Thursday also on the Alpine borders.

The end of the great heat

Is there a date for the end of this real heat storm? This will be the last African flare of the season, in fact it would seem that from Sunday 27 a cyclone from the United Kingdom will rapidly decrease in latitude until it reaches the Mediterranean Sea and then Italy. The clash of fresh Atlantic air and the very hot pre-existing one will give life to very strong storms with intense hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. In addition to the thunderstorms, an important thermal collapse of even 10-12 ° C is expected compared to these days. This radical change of scenery will also extend to the Center in the following days.