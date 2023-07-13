According to the weather forecast elaborated by European Center for the month of August 2023temperatures are expected to be widespread above average over most of Italy, with an estimated increase between +1 and +3°C. This thermal anomaly also extends over a large part of southern Europe, especially the Mediterranean basin, due to theAfrican anticyclone which could have a greater influence.

Weather forecast August 2023

Projections for August 2023 indicate that temperatures are widely above average, with an estimated increase between +1 and +3°C over most of Italy. The Italian sky is the victim of athermal anomaly present practically throughout southern Europe, particularly in the Mediterranean basin. This could be due to the increased influence ofAfrican anticyclone.

Weather forecast August 2023

This entails new heat waves more intense and lasting, which could occur at the end of the first ten days and during the second part of August. In any case, the weather for summer 2023 is in line with that of recent years, with some forecasts of a slightly milder climate.

SITES and APPs safe weather forecasts, best recommended

There are several websites and apps available to get weather forecast in Italy. Here are some of the most popular:

IL Meteo.it: The “Il Meteo.it” website and app offer accurate weather forecasts for Italy. You can get detailed information about weather conditions, temperatures, precipitation, wind and more. Also show the locality webcams for which the meta predictions are sought. Meteo.it: these are the weather forecasts from the group’s televisions and radios Mediaset, is the first Italian multimedia system dedicated to weather forecasts, active on: TV, WEB, MOBILE and RADIO. Air Force: the Official site of the Air Force Weather Service it is one of the most reliable that can be consulted online or through its app for Android and iOS with also satellite images 3B Weather: 3B Weather is another website widely used for weather forecasts in Italy. It offers short, medium and long-term forecasts, together with interactive maps and detailed information on Italian locations. Weather.com: The website of weather.com is a trusted resource for getting weather forecasts around the world, including Italy. Provides detailed information, interactive maps and weather news. Yr.no: Yr.no is a Norwegian weather service that provides accurate forecasts for many locations around the world, including Italy. You can access detailed forecasts, charts and interactive maps on their website or through the app. AccuWeather: AccuWeather is a very popular weather forecast app. It offers detailed information on current conditions, hourly, daily and long-term forecasts for many locations in Italy.

Is it raining in August 2023?

In August, in addition to the great heat, there will also be rainstypical of summer stormsi that occur frequently, especially at the North and in Tyrrhenian regions. In particular, these areas could experience increased rainfall.

The rains in August 2023 could affect the northern and Tyrrhenian regions

As temperatures rise, potential energy also builds up in the atmosphere, making i more intense thermal contrastsThose. creating ideal conditions for the development of heavy rains. These storms could extend vertically up to 10-15km and pose the risk of hail and, in rarer cases, tornadoes.

What will the weather be like in August 2023

In summary, the projections indicate that the month of August 2023 will be characterized by above average temperatures, persistent heat waves, high humidity and the risk of severe thunderstorms, especially in the northern lowlands and Tyrrhenian regions.

Relax and sunbathe with good weather announced in August

Also according to some experts in all probability, the summer of 2023 it won’t be as hellish as last year’s. The real heat arrived in July, with the months of May and June being particularly rainy and the heat waves not being particularly prolonged.

How do they get weather forecasts?

The weather forecasts are estimates and prognoses the evolution of the weather in a certain future period. They are based on the analysis of current weather datasuch as temperatures, air pressure, humidity, wind and precipitation, and on mathematical models that try to simulate the behavior of the atmosphere.

The weather forecasts are made by meteorologists and use a combination of real-time observations, historical data, satellite information and numerical weather forecasting models. The forecast models take into account many factors, including current atmospheric conditions, interactions between the atmosphere and the ocean, models of atmospheric circulation and long-term changes in climate.

Weather forecasts are estimates of how the weather will change in the future

Weather forecasting is important for many industries, such as aviation, agriculture, the tourism, water resource management and urban planning. Weather information helps people to to make decisions inquire about outdoor activities, the travel planning and managing climate-related emergencies.

Weather forecast errors

It is important to note that weather forecasts are estimates and may be subject to errors, especially in the long run. The evolution of the weather is influenced by many complex factors and small initial variations can lead to significant differences in predictions over time. Therefore, the weather forecast should be considered as general indications and subject to review as the expected period approaches.

Read also,

👉 Traffic forecast on the highway

👉 Car holidays, useful advice before departure

👉 Driving in the summer, car safety tips

👉 How to transport the dog by car and travel tips

👉 Is it possible to drive with slippers or barefoot? Is it possible with flip flops?

👉 How to protect your car from the sun, 5 useful tips

👉 Car rental on vacation, how to avoid scams

👉 All travel news

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK