The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather will be fair to partially cloudy at times, with some low clouds appearing in the east, hot during the day, and humid at night and Saturday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some coastal areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed.

The Arabian Gulf: light waves … while the first tide will occur at 11:17, the second tide at 00:47 … and the first tide at 17:59 and the second tide at 06:21.

Sea of ​​Oman: light waves … while the first tide will occur at 08:16, the second tide at 20:47 … and the first tide at 14:28 and the second tide at 03:11.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

