The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and the winds will be light to moderate in speed and active to strong at times, especially at the sea, causing dust.

Wind movement: northwesterly / 20 to 35, reaching 60 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent, sometimes very turbulent. The first tide occurs at 07:52, the second tide occurs at 00:23, and the first low tide occurs at 37:16. The second low tide is at 52:00.

The waves in the Sea of ​​Oman are turbulent. The first tide occurs at 19:38, the second tide occurs at 04:45, the first low tide occurs at 11:53, and the second low tide occurs at 27:00.