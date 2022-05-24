Mexico.- The weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) foresees rains and showers in the northeast and east of Mexico, as well as heavy rains in the center of the country, electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible whirlwinds in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, for today May 24, 2022.

The aforementioned rains and winds will be propitiated by the arrival of a new frontal system to the northern border of Mexicoin interaction with a dry line to the north of Coahuila, with a low pressure channel that will be established over the north and center of the national territory, with the polar jet stream and with instability at high levels of the atmosphere.

On the other hand, a second channel of low pressure to the southeast of the country, with the entry of humidity from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause very heavy rain with electric shocks and possible hail fall in Chiapas, as well as heavy rains in Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Finally, they will continue warm to hot environment in the afternoons in much of Mexico, with maximum temperatures up to over 40°C in areas of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacán.

rains for today

Heavy rains with very strong punctuals (50 to 75 mm): Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Hidalgo, Puebla, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tlaxcala, Querétaro, Morelos, Michoacán, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco and Yucatán.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and hail fall of different sizes.

Minimum and maximum temperatures

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C: mountains of Chihuahua (west) and Durango (west).

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Baja California (north), Sonora (east), Zacatecas (southwest) and high areas of the State of Mexico (east and west).

Frosts: Chihuahua and Durango.

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro (north), Hidalgo (north), Morelos (southwest), Puebla (north and southwest ), State of Mexico (southwest), Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Tlaxcala.

wind for today

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua; and with possible formation of whirlwinds: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Durango and Zacatecas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco (north), Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

With information from the National Water Commission (Conagua).