Mexico.- The weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) foresees for today May 20, 2022 punctual heavy rains and possible hail fall in Tamaulipas, Puebla and Tlaxcala, as well as rains and showers in the northeast, center and east of Mexico.

These rains will be propitiated by a dry line in interaction with a low pressure channel in the middle levels of the atmosphere over the north of the country, and another low pressure channel that will extend from the north to the center of the national territory.

On the other hand, in combination with the subtropical jet stream, they will produce very strong gusts of wind with dust storms in Baja California and states of the Mesa del Norte, in addition to the probability for the formation of whirlwinds in Coahuila (northeast), Nuevo León (north) and Tamaulipas (northwest).

Likewise, the tropical wave #1which will run through the south of the Yucatan Peninsula in interaction with another low pressure channel over southeastern Mexico, will cause rains with intervals of showers in Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatan and strong punctual rains in Quintana Roo, all accompanied by electrical discharges, as well as strong gusts of wind in areas of Chiapas and the Yucatan Peninsula to very strong in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain the hot evening atmosphere to very hot in much of the Mexican Republic, with temperatures that can exceed 45°C in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas.

rains for today

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Tamaulipas, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Morelos, Tabasco and Mexico City.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and hail fall.

Minimum and maximum temperatures

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Zacatecas and mountainous areas of the State of Mexico and Veracruz.

Frosts: Chihuahua and Durango.

Maximum temperatures above 45°C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas.

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sinaloa, Hidalgo (north), Puebla (north), Morelos, Nayarit, Jalisco (south), Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora, Colima, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas (north and south), Guanajuato, Querétaro (north), State of Mexico (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

We recommend you read:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec; with dust storms: Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí; and with possible formation of whirlwinds: Coahuila (northeast), Nuevo León (north) and Tamaulipas (northwest).

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Sonora, coasts of Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; Chiapas (west) and Gulf of California (north).

Waves from 1 to 2 m high: coasts of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

With information from the National Water Commission (Conagua).