Mexico.- The weather forecast for this January 5, 2023 foresees that the cold front number 21 will spread like stationary over southeastern Mexicointeracting with a low pressure channel in the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the cold front will produce very heavy occasional rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Chiapas; as well as showers and heavy rains in the east and southeast of the country.

The air mass cold associated with the front will continue to generate a very cold environment with frost at dawn in the states of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central; “North” event strong in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, as well as moderate in the coasts of Veracruz and Tabasco.

At night, a new cold front, associated with the polar jet stream, will enter over northwestern Mexico and will cause showers in northern Baja California; gusts of wind from 50 to 70 km/h and probable dust storms in said region; in addition to conditions for the fall of sleet or freezing rain in La Rumorosa and San Pedro Mártir, BC

Clear skies and a warm to hot environment will also prevail in areas of the north, northeast, west and center of the national territory.

Rains for today

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Campeche.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Puebla, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala and Guerrero.

Possible sleet or freezing rain fall: La Rumorosa and San Pedro Mártir, BC

Maximum and minimum temperatures

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Morelos, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

wind for today

“North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec and with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h: coast of Veracruz and Tabasco.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California, with dust storms in Baja California and Sonora.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

With information from the National Water Commission (Conagua).

