Mexico.- The weather forecast in Mexico for this Thursday, December 15, predicts that the cold front number 16 will extend from the northeast to the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico and, in interaction with a low pressure channel over the southeast of the country, will cause heavy punctual rains in Puebla, Oaxaca and Veracruz, as well as showers in Chiapas and Tabasco.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the cold air mass associated to the front, will keep the cold morning and night atmosphere to very cold with banks of fog over the northwest, north, northeast, center and east of the territory, with frost at dawn; as well as “North” event on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, decreasing during the afternoon.

For its part, the entry of humid air from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico will generate rains with showers in the Yucatan Peninsula. Finally, high pressure systems in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain a low probability of rain in most of the national territory.

Rains for today

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, San Luis Potosí and Hidalgo.

Maximum and minimum temperatures

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Colima, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City and Oaxaca.

winds for today

“North” event with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, decreasing during the afternoon.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Nuevo León and coasts of Sonora, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

We recommend you read: