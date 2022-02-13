Mexico.- The weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) foresees for this February 13, 2022 that the cold front number 29 will tour the southeast of Mexicoprovoking heavy and torrential rain in various states.

Punctual torrential rains are expected in Chiapas and Tabasco, intense rains in Oaxaca and Veracruz, as well as strong punctual rains in Puebla, Campeche and Quintana Roo, which could generate overflow of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in low areas.

The polar air mass associated with the cold front will cause marked temperature drop In a large part of the country, morning frost over entities of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, as well as fog banks in the northeast and east of the national territory.

Similarly, a forecast North event from 100 to 120 km/h on the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, gusts of 80 to 100 km/h on the coast of Veracruz and Tabasco, 80 km/h on the coast of Tamaulipas and 60 km/h on the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula

With waves from 3 to 5 meters high on the coasts of Veracruz, Tabasco and in the Gulf of Tehuantepec and from 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Likewise, the possibility will be maintained for the falling snow or sleet during the morning on mountain peaks above 4000 meters above sea level in the center and east of the Mexican Republic (State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz).

On the other hand, the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico will cause rains and intervals of showers in the west, center and south of the country.

rains for today

Intense rains with punctual torrential rains (150 to 250 mm): Chiapas and Tabasco.

Very strong rains with intense punctual rains (75 to 150 mm): Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla (southeast), Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Yucatan, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Guerrero.

Possible snowfall or sleet during the morning: mountain peaks above 4000 meters above sea level in the center and east of the country (State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz).

Minimum and maximum temperatures

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C: mountainous areas of Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C: mountainous areas of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco (north and northeast), Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Frost: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (coast).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south) and Morelos.

wind and waves

“North” event with wind gusts of 100 to 120 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h: coasts of Veracruz (center and south) and Tabasco, with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: coast of Tamaulipas and with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: coasts of Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Baja California, Gulf of California, San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Guerrero.

Waves of 3 to 5 meters: coasts of Veracruz, Tabasco and in the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Waves of 1 to 3 meters: coasts of Tamaulipas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

With information from the National Water Commission (Conagua).