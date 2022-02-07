Mexico.- The weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) foresees for this Monday, February 7, 2022 that the heavy rains in southeastern Mexico for him cold front number 28.

The cold front will extend as stationary over the southeast of the country and the yucatan peninsulacausing very strong punctual rains in Chiapas to strong punctuals in Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The reinforced cold air mass will keep very cold to frigid environment with frost at dawn in the highlands of the northwest and north of the country, as well as from cold to very cold in the northeast, east and center of the national territory.

In addition, it will cause new “North” event from very strong to intense with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and gradually in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, and with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h at night on the Tabasco coast.

Said mass of cold air will interact with a polar trough and with the entry of humidity generated by the subtropical jet stream, causing heavy punctual rains in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Puebla, Oaxaca and intervals of showers in Coahuila, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala, which could be accompanied by electric shocks.

On the other hand, conditions will persist for the falling sleet or snow in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, conditions that will extend to the mountains of Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro and in the mountain peaks of Tlaxcala, Puebla, Hidalgo and Veracruz.

Finally, the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean will cause rains and showers with possible electric shocks in western, central and southern areas of the national territory.

rains for today

Heavy rains with very strong punctuals (50 to 75 mm): Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Puebla, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Possible snowfall or sleet: Sierras de Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Hidalgo and on mountain peaks above 4000 meters above mean sea level in Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Rains and strong winds are forecast in these parts of the country. Image: Conagua

Minimum and maximum temperatures

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C: Mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C: Mountainous areas of Zacatecas, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C: Mountainous areas of Baja California, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Sinaloa, Jalisco (north and northeast), Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: Mountainous areas of Nayarit, Michoacán, Mexico City, Morelos, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Frost: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, City of Mexico, Morelos, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (coast).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

wind and waves

“North” event with gusts of wind of 80 to 100 km/h: coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h during the night: coast of Tabasco.

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h: Gulf of California, and with dust storms: Baja California.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí and with dust storms in Chihuahua.

Waves of 3 to 5 meters: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz

Waves of 2 to 4 meters: Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Swell from 1 to 3 meters: Tabasco coasts.

With information from the National Water Commission (Conagua).