Sunshine, little rain, maximum temperatures rising. But, around the corner, here is a vortex that will bring widespread and potentially flood showers to the Centre-North. This is the picture outlined by weather forecast for today and tomorrowwith the arrival of bad weather immediately after the weekend.

Torrential rain on the horizon, what the experts say

An overall pleasant weekend, therefore, with a marked attenuation of the wind, absence of significant precipitation and maximum temperatures also increasing in the North. But on the horizon, experts explain, there are dark clouds. Mattia Gussoni, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.itconfirms an improvement during the last weekend of October, but sees a turbulent period for the new week.

Meanwhile, in the next few hours we will have some residual showers in Friuli Venezia Giulia, southern Umbria, Lazio and Campania with cumulative quantities that are still weak. After a decidedly livelier awakening in the North, highs will rise everywhere, the winds, as mentioned, will still be tense but gradually easing.

The last Sunday of a very hot month of October, especially in the Centre-South, will see a prevalence of sunshine, with the exception of the North-West sector and Tuscany: the first rains associated with the ‘Halloween Cyclone’ will arrive in these areas .

The ‘Halloween Cyclone’ will bring widespread rainfall on 31 October, obviously, but the most intense phenomena are expected in advance, as early as Monday 30 October: these will be potentially alluvial rains in Eastern Liguria and Upper Tuscany, over 100 are expected mm in 24 hours with maximum peaks of 200 mm on the reliefs of this area.

For the pumpkin festival, the ‘Halloween Cyclone’ will above all bring a lot of wind while the rains from the early afternoon will gradually leave our country: umbrellas open in the morning in any case with strong phenomena, especially in the North-East and on the Tyrrhenian side, the same areas affected by frequent rainfall in recent days.

As a trend, November 1st is expected to have stable, not cold, not windy and not rainy weather: in short, a decent day, even with sunny moments, disturbed only occasionally by some nocturnal and early morning fog banks.

On November 2, however, the perfect storm will be preparing between England, France and Spain with a cyclone of 955 hPa gradually expanding towards Italy: if the trend were confirmed, from Friday November 3 Italy would be hit by very intense gale force winds for at least a couple of days.

We therefore expect a very eventful period from next week: on Monday 30th torrential rain in the Centre-North and heat in the South, Halloween with rain and lots of wind in a good part of Italy but 32°C in Sicily, a truce on November 1st and a new gradual but intense worsening between 2, 3, 4 and 5 November.

The forecasts in detail

Saturday 28. In the north: mostly sunny except for scattered passing clouds. In the center: mostly sunny except for residual clouds close to the Apennines. In the south: sunny and warm day for the period, clouds over the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

Sunday 29. In the north: cloudy in the North-West and in the Alps with rain arriving, cloudy elsewhere. In the center: unstable in upper Tuscany, veiled elsewhere. In the south: sunny and warm day for the period.

Monday 30. In the north: bad weather. In the center: bad weather on the Tyrrhenian Sea. In the south: mostly sunny with warm highs for the period.

Trend: rain and wind on Tuesday 31st, good weather on November 1st. New worsening from November 2nd starting from the North-West.