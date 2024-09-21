Autumn 2024 will begin as Summer ended, with bad weather. With the Equinox, at 2:44 pm on Sunday 22 September, we will therefore enter the new season which, in addition to losing 4 minutes of sun per day until the Winter solstice, will also hide the threat of rains and strong storms favored by the still warm sea and by the incursions of colder air from the polar zones: a clash of different air masses that often brings intense and dangerous weather events to our country.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.itconfirms that autumn will begin immediately with an Atlantic disturbance, capable of bringing rain to Sardinia and then to the entire peninsula by Monday 23 September.

To better explain what will happen, let’s go into detail: Today we will experience a very pleasant phase with almost summer temperatures up to 26-27°C in Rome, 25°C also in the Po Valley and even 32°C in the far South.

But already dIn the early hours of tomorrow, Sunday 22nd September, umbrellas will open in Sardinia, under the blows of the first arriving showers from the Atlantic. The disturbed front will reach Piedmont and Western Liguria on Sunday afternoon and then gradually advance eastwards. Rain is expected in the evening in the North-West and in the central-northern Tyrrhenian regions.

The first disturbance of Autumn will cross our country between Monday and Tuesday, bringing bad weather, unfortunately, also to the flooded areas of Romagna: about 30-40 mm of rain are expected in these areas, a tenth of what fell in the past few days. We will still have to maintain maximum alert due to the saturated soils, swollen rivers and the general situation still decidedly critical.

We will monitor the progress of this new disturbance, experiencing the sunny truce of the last day of Summer as a pleasant memory of a season that bids us farewell after having brought unbearable African heat and unfortunately also various extreme situations.

IN DETAIL

Saturday 21st. In the North: sunny and rising temperatures. In the Center: sunny and mild, except for clouds on the mountains. In the South: mostly good weather.

Sunday 22nd. In the North: worsening in the evening in the Northwest. In the Center: sunny and hot, worsening in Sardinia already in the morning. In the South: sunny and hot.

Monday 23rd. In the North: bad weather with widespread rain from west to east. In the Center: rain on the Tyrrhenian side moving eastward. In the South: rain and clearings.

TREND: rain until Tuesday then it improves, especially in the Central-South.