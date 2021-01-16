Since Saturday, January 16, the white flakes have given an air of celebration to the French towns and countryside. Even an air of a winter sports resort. But to what can the snowfall affecting the center and the northeast of the country be attributed? Is it linked to cold air masses, better known to specialists as the “polar vortex”, which have been moving towards northern Europe and America since the beginning of the year? Not really. Return in three questions on this meteorological phenomenon.

What is the polar vortex?

It is an air mass that is located in the stratosphere, that is to say in the layer of atmosphere located between 10 and 50 km above sea level, where we also find the ozone layer. “When we get closer to the winter period (…), the temperatures drop at the level of the poles and we have a vast cold zone which is created above the pole at about 30 km altitude. It is this zone. cold that we call the ‘polar vortex’ “, explains Sébastien Léas, engineer-forecaster at Météo France, in the video below.

As Thierry Lefort, engineer at Météo France and teacher at the National School of Meteorology explains, this polar vortex is “a whirlpool that turns very quickly with westerly winds, around 30 to 40 km altitude. Why does it turn very quickly? Because the North Pole cools down in October, when it returns in the night with the approaching winter. As it cools much faster than the other latitudes, a vortex is created above it with very strong westerly winds “.

What influence does it have on the weather?

As long as there are very cold temperatures over the North Pole, not much. On the other hand, everything changes when there is a sudden rise in temperatures at the North Pole in the heart of winter, “which can regain up to 60 ° C in a few days, going from -70 ° C or -80 ° C to -10 ° C or -20 ° C”, according to Météo France’s YouTube video dedicated to the subject.

This is what happened in the first week of January 2021: the temperatures “increased from -69 ° C to -13 ° C”, relieves National Geographic. However, when “There is a sudden warming in the stratosphere, the polar vortex is moving. It is shifting: it is no longer centered on the North Pole, but it can descend towards Siberia, or towards America. Sometimes it intersects in two with two small vortices which come to be placed randomly on the continents “, specifies Thierry Lefort.

Consequence of this displacement: when the vortex moves, “The westerly whirlwind that circulated around the North Pole starts to turn in the other direction, with easterly winds. This upheaval of the situation, sometimes, spreads to the surface”, in what is called the troposphere, in other words the sky above our heads, up to 10 km altitude. And in these cases, the whirlwind “will also upset the circulation of disturbances, the position of anticyclones and surface depressions”.

Is the cold snap due to this vortex?

No. “The cold snap and the few snow episodes that we have had in France and Spain in recent days are not related to what happened in the stratosphere and in the vortex. They took place before the displacement of the vortex could result in a surface impact “, says Thierry lefort. This doesn’t mean it never does. “The episode of intense cold that hit Europe in March 2018 had its origin from a sudden stratospheric warming”, Sébastien Léas details on YouTube.

The phenomenon can be explained as follows: when the westerly winds of the polar vortex turn into easterly winds, they turn in the opposite direction of the “Jet Stream”, this high-altitude current which is about ten kilometers high. and that “defines the border between polar air and softer air in the tropics”. And the engineer from Météo France to continue: “Cold air can then get trapped at the level of the ‘Jet Stream’ and find itself shifted in regions not used to freezing cold.”

According to Thierry Lefort, “when we take the average of all the moving vortex episodes, we see that at the temperature level, only the north of Europe, the north of Scandinavia and Russia, have a systematic impact, with much stronger easterly winds, colder continental air masses “. Conversely, “the eastern Mediterranean basin, therefore Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Israel” systematically show milder than normal temperatures. As for France, it does not record “no systematic cold wave after this kind of episode, but disturbed, oceanic weather, with more abundant rains than usual”.