Weather forecast, the Befana cyclone will bring rain and snow. Then the temperatures dropped

The anomalous heat continues in Italy also in the first days of 2024. According to the forecasts of the ilmeteo.it website, temperatures will only start to drop from Friday, even if the minimum temperatures will remain at high levels for the season. Real winter will arrive, for the first time since the beginning of the season, only in the week of January 8-14.

Today and tomorrow, Thursday 4 January, high pressure will continue to dominate, disturbed only locally by humid and warm Libeccio currents. The weather will be mostly sunny except for isolated rain on the Tyrrhenian side, with temperatures 7-8 degrees above the average for the period.

From Friday the bad weather will start to be felt, with strong phenomena in the north and part of the centre. The Befana cyclone will bring heavy rain to Liguria and Upper Tuscany, with snow in the Alps up to hilly altitudes. From the following day, that of Epiphany, a collapse in minimum temperatures is also expected and a further drop in maximum temperatures while the bad weather will also extend to the south. From Sunday, air masses of Arctic origin will favor a further thermal collapse across the entire peninsula. In the following days there could also be some snowfall at low hill levels in the central regions.