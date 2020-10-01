#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Storm Alex is expected to hit, Thursday 1er October, the Atlantic coast and more particularly the Brittany region, note France 2. Thus, 5 departments have been placed in orange vigilance. In particular, floods and winds that can reach 150 kilometers per hour are feared. In Piriac-sur-Mer (Loire-Atlantique), in the morning, fishermen and also boaters anticipate the expected deluge and make their arrangements.

Precautions to take

“Check all the moorings and check that the sails are not likely to open with the wind“, testifies Jean-Yves Evennou, a boater. Faced with the absence of certain owners, the port teams are responsible for moving the boats to put them in a safe place. All night long, the harbor master’s office will show the highest standards. vigilance and follow the evolution of the storm in real time.