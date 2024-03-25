Weather | Forecast: Spring will arrive in the Helsinki region

The temperature is firmly on the plus side in the Helsinki region.

Spring seems to arrive in Helsinki this week, says the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“Now it looks like it's happening,” says the meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo encouragingly.

“The snow covers of the south get a ride.”

The meteorological definition of the beginning of spring is that the daily average temperature rises more permanently above zero degrees. This is exactly the kind of change that the Finnish Meteorological Institute's forecast promises.

As such, both the highest and lowest temperatures in the capital region are quite normal for the time of year. On the other hand, it is colder than usual in Lapland, so winter skiing camps are still available in Lapland.

Beginning of a week it's still cool in Helsinki and it's freezing at night. A clear warming seems to start on Wednesday.

“On Thursday, the temperature may rise to 7-8 degrees in the Helsinki region. However, Good Friday looks like it will be rainy and therefore cooler, but ten degrees can break during the weekend if it's clear,” says Sinisalo.

Longer according to the forecasts for the period, there is no chance of a back winter. However, there is uncertainty in longer-term forecasts, and night frosts are not excluded.

“However, there is no real cooling in sight. Even though spring is slowly progressing,” says Sinisalo.

However, he reminds that even in April, the cold weather can still surprise.