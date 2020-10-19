Highlights: Monsoon season in the country is over on September 30

Strong rains in the west except for the southern part of the country

Temperatures near 37 degrees in north and central India

new Delhi

The monsoon season in the country comes to an end on 30 September. Despite this, different colors of the weather are seen across the country. Somewhere it is more rainy. Apart from the southern part of the country, there is heavy rains in the west. The temperature in north and central India is close to 37 degrees. While Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka are receiving heavy rains, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are struggling with heat.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature will remain above normal in most cities in North India during the next few days after the return of monsoon. However, there will be a gradual decline in the minimum temperature. During the last 24 hours, Damoh of Madhya Pradesh topped the list of hot cities of the country. Here the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.5 ° C.

Temperature of 5 hottest cities in the country

city state Temperature Damoh Madhya Pradesh 37.5 Ganganagar Rajasthan 37.5 Naogaon Madhya Pradesh 37.5 fold Madhya Pradesh 37.4 Khajuraho Madhya Pradesh 37.4

The highest rainfall in Gujarat’s Rajkot

The southwest monsoon season 2020 ended on September 30 with 9% more rainfall than normal. This year 957.6 mm i.e. 109% of the rainfall was recorded in the country. With the withdrawal of monsoon, the rainfall activity has reduced all over the country. However, monsoon winds are still prevailing over many states due to which it is also raining. During the last 24 hours, good rainfall was recorded in some areas of South India along with Central India. Gujarat’s Rajkot topped the list of cities with excess rainfall during the last 24 hours. A 70 mm torrential rain was recorded here.

Cities with highest rainfall in last 24 hours