W.While Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia still expect a mix of clouds, showers and cold wind on Friday, the wind turns at the weekend and subtropical air brings sun and rising temperatures.

As a spokesman for the German Weather Service (DWD) announced, there will be light rain in some areas on Friday morning. From the afternoon onwards, the sun alternates with showers and local thunderstorms. At lower altitudes, the showers bring rain or sleet with maximum values ​​between eight and eleven degrees. In the mountains, the temperatures are a maximum of four to eight degrees. Snow showers can occur at over 700 meters above sea level. Cold, gusty wind blows especially near showers.

The night on Saturday brings some calm to the weather and the shower clouds loosen up. The temperatures drop to a frosty three to minus two degrees. Where the sky clears up, frosty temperatures must also be expected at lower altitudes. It remains mostly dry.

Saturday is influenced by a high pressure area. Subtropical air and increased sunshine are causing temperatures to rise, according to the DWD spokesman. It gets friendly with longer sunny sections and maximum values ​​between 14 and 17 degrees in lower elevations and ten to 13 degrees in the mountains.

Sunday also brings plenty of sun. The temperatures climb locally up to 28 degrees. The wind picks up again on Sunday.