With the arrival of September, both the summer holidays and the summer season itself come to an end and theequinox Autumn Festival, set for Saturday, September 23, 2023, officially marks the start of autumn. What will the weather be like? The September weather forecast indicate that especially during the first weekends it will do again heat, after the last week of August gave us milder temperatures. Therefore, it is likely that in September i 35°C.

Weather forecast September 2023

The weather forecast for September 2023 tells us that, after a period of bad weather with storms and hailstorms in various regions, thehigh pressure back to the Mediterranean, bringing sunshine and summer temperatures. September high pressure is African, it’s called “Bacchus anticyclone” in homage to the God of Wine, since September is the month of harvest.

Temperatures will therefore exceed 30°C in the South and in the Islands, still giving us summer remnants and weekends at the beach. September therefore begins with heat, with peaks of 35°C in Sardinia. However, in the following days, temperatures are bound to drop due to the arrival of colder air from the Balkans.

Rain in September 2023

According to the weather forecast in September 2023, in addition to purely summer sunny days, others are expected rainespecially close to the autumn equinox which marks the transition from summer to the following season.

Watch out for thunderstorms especially in the second part of September 2023

In the second half of September, the weather could change significantly, with the possibility of heavy rain and gusts of wind. This period is historically known as the “equinoctial storms”, signaling the end of the summer heat. The rains in September can therefore be more frequent at Northwest and on the Tyrrhenian regions, species of Center.

SITES and APPs safe weather forecasts, best recommended

In any case to have weather forecast di september more accurate the advice is to check day by day the evolution of the weather in the month of September. Those listed above are estimates based on chance regarding how weather conditions may vary. In this regard, there are several websites and applications available to consult the information in real time weather forecast in Italy. Here are some of the most popular:

In September there are plenty of sunny days ideal for washing the car

