Highlights: On the new year, the mountains of the mountains of Mussoorie, Shimla and Manali are covered with snow.

Weather in Nainital is also likely to change, snowfall is expected on new year

Local people lurk in homes after snowfall, tourists enjoy pleasant weather

Shimla / Dehradun

The Queen of the Mountains on Mussoorie, Shimla and Manali on the New Year is good news for those visiting, as the hills are covered with snow in all these places. At the same time, the weather has also turned in Nainital and it has been predicted to snowfall on the new year as well. In such a situation, tourists have started reaching these places.

According to the information, the weather changed late Sunday night and on Monday morning the queen of the mountains Mussoorie shone like silver from the snow. At the same time, the weather has become pleasant due to snowfall in Dhanaulti. Mussoorie received its first snowfall of the season on Sunday late night, which gives a happy atmosphere to the tourists. Due to the rise of cold wave in the city after the snowfall, the locals are forced to lurk in the houses, while the tourists are enjoying the pleasant weather. On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snowfall in the coming days as well.



Heavy snowfall in Shimla and Manali

Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh are experiencing heavy snowfall. Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological department center in Shimla, said that 30 cm of snow has fallen in Kufri in Shimla district, while 32 cm in Dalhousie in Chamba district, 14 cm in Manali in Kullu district, Shimla town has received up to nine cm of snow. On the other hand, due to snowfall many roads in upper Shimla and Manali have been closed and the police has advised people not to go to those areas till the roads are cleared.

Orange alert on cold wave, cold wave will increase in these states

New year will be in harsh winter

From Tuesday to December 31, the night temperatures in parts of North India can fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius. Cold wave is going on in many states. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this. IMD said that the cold wave situation is likely to decrease from January 2.