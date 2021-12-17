Home page world

divide

Weather forecast: onset of winter in Greece – probably also snow in Athens © Socrates Baltagiannis / dpa

Winter arrives in Greece at the weekend.

Athens – The low “Carmel” brings a temperature drop of up to eight degrees, in the north of the country down to minus nine degrees are expected locally. In many places it should snow, even in higher parts of the capital Athens.

The Greek weather authority also warns of storms and heavy rain further south, including on Saturday evening on the island of Crete, but also on the Cyclades. In contrast, the Peloponnese peninsula is largely spared. (dpa)