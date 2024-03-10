A slight improvement in weather conditions is expected for the week, the rain will give way to sun and spring days

In recent weeks several disturbances have hit our peninsula, causing inconvenience and causing some damage. Many cities are still battling bad weather, which doesn't seem to want to leave our country. In these days the weather situation could improve, giving way to spring. Let's look at the forecasts in detail weather forecast of the week.

Rain in Italy

More bad weather in Italy on Sunday March 10 where character showers are expected stormy accompanied by strong winds in several regions. Special attention in Liguria, Emily–Romagna, Tuscany And Lazio. This is the fifth disturbance of the month, and it still does not seem to want to abandon the Italian regions. In fact, rain and strong winds are expected, also for Monday 11 March and Tuesday 12.

More rain in Italy

For the day of Monday 11 Marchare provided rains and locally intense phenomena in Emilia-Romagna and all the central-south peninsular regions, as well as Sardinia and Sicily. In the rest of the north of the peninsula we will encounter a improvement weather conditions, with some isolated precipitation. From Tuesday March 12the coldest currents will begin to move towards the east and progressively weaken, thus allowing a further improvement.

From the March 13we could see an improvement in the weather, characterized by a series of days spring. There will be a prevalence of sunshine with isolated showers, typical of this period. But be careful when one arrives new disturbance which could affect some Italian regions between March 14th and 15th. The affected regions, according to current projections, should be Lazio, Abruzzo and south of Sicily. Significant showers are expected in these areas, which would lead to a slight decrease in temperatures.

Spring

The situation is quite stable in the north, where they are always provided for those days cloudy skies with isolated rainfall. This disturbance should leave Italy very quickly, thus giving us a weekend in the name of Sun he was born in heat throughout almost the entire peninsula. However, this is a trend that is currently still uncertain and to be verified in the coming days.