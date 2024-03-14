Spring is about to arrive with a bang. The weather forecast from today announces a 'mixed' weekend. Tomorrow, in particular, the rain could be the protagonist in particular in the North East and then in Abruzzo, Marche Lazio. In the evening, possible worsening in the South between Campania, Basilicata and Puglia.

Phase characterized by sunshine and rising temperatures, between Sunday and Monday: some areas of Italy could exceed 20 degrees. Then, in particular on March 19th, a step back with the risk of rain before the acceleration with a new protagonist: the African anticyclone.

According to the framework of ilmeteo.itbetween Sunday 17 and Monday 18 March, a high pressure field will be able to guarantee almost total atmospheric stability with lots of sunshine and temperatures well above the average: in Sicily and Sardinia maximum peaks of up to 23-24 degrees can be reached during the hottest hours.

Then due to the passage of cold air at high altitude connected to a depression vortex present over Eastern Europe, weather conditions are expected to worsen especially for Father's Day (Tuesday 19 March). Especially in the North East and in the internal areas of the Centre, we do not exclude the possibility of quick showers which, due to the strong contrasts between different air masses, could also be locally intense.

With the start of spring (this year the Equinox will be Wednesday 20 March) a decisive turning point is expected on the weather front and the culprit will be the infamous African anticyclone.

Usually the antcyclone 'stamps' the hottest summers: this year, however, it has decided to bring it forward and, from inside the Sahara desert, it will probably extend towards the central-western Mediterranean Sea, consequently also incorporating our country. For the second part of the week it is therefore reasonable to expect more sun and above all a general increase in temperatures with values ​​widely above 21-23 degrees.